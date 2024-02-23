The Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited ( BECIL ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Monitor. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website becil.com till March 4, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline. Proficiency in Computer with knowledge of Language Concerned. One year experience in the field of Media/ News.

Desirable: PG Diploma in Journalism/Bachelor in Journalism/ Mass Communication. Candidates can check more details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for Monitor posts

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference