AP TET 2024 admit card released at aptet.apcfss.in; here’s download link
The Government of AP, Department of School Education has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (AP TET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 9 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key will be released on March 10. The result is likely to be out on March 14, 2024.
Steps to download the AP TET 2024 admit card
Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download their admit card
Take a printout for future reference
