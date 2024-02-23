The Government of AP, Department of School Education has released the admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2024 (AP TET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 27 to March 9 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The provisional answer key will be released on March 10. The result is likely to be out on March 14, 2024.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Steps to download the AP TET 2024 admit card

Visit the official website aptet.apcfss.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download their admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AP TET 2024 admit card.