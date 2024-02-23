ATMA result 2024 likely tomorrow; check details here
Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website atmaaims.com.
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will soon declare the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website www.atmaaims.com from February 24 (11.00 AM) onwards.
The exam was conducted on February 18, 2024. The ATMA Test is conducted for selection to MBA, and MMS courses also in addition to PGDM courses in the State of Maharashtra.
Steps to download ATMA result 2024
Visit the official website atmaaims.com
Click on the ATMA result 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.