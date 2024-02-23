The Association of Indian Management Schools ( AIMS ) will soon declare the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website www.atmaaims.com from February 24 (11.00 AM) onwards.

The exam was conducted on February 18, 2024. The ATMA Test is conducted for selection to MBA, and MMS courses also in addition to PGDM courses in the State of Maharashtra.

Steps to download ATMA result 2024

Visit the official website atmaaims.com Click on the ATMA result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference