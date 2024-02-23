The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has deferred the application deadline for the posts of School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 6 to 8, Class 9 to 10, Class 11 to 12 and Special School Teacher for Class 9 to 10 under Education Department. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till February 26 without a late fee.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies. The BPSC TRE 3 exam 2024 (under Advt No 22/2024) is scheduled to be conducted from March 7 to 17, 2024.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age of candidates applying to the post of Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5) is 18 years while the minimum age for candidates applying to the post of Middle School Teacher (Class 6 to 8), TGT (Class 9 to 10) and PGT (Class 11 to 12) is 21 years. The upper age limit for all male candidates is 37 years and female candidates is 40 years as on August 1, 2023. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification:

For Primary School Teacher - Senior Secondary with 50% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Senior Secondary with 45% Marks and 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education (AS PER NCTE Norms 2002) AND CTET / BTET Paper I Exam Passed.

For Middle School Teacher - Bachelor Degree with 2 Year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Bachelor / Master Degree with 50% Marks with B.Ed OR Bachelor Degree with 45% Marks and B.Ed (NCTE Norms) AND CTET / BTET Paper II Exam Passed.

For TGT Teacher - Bachelor / Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 50% Marks and B.Ed Degree OR Bachelor / Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 45% Marks (As per 2002 Norms) and B.Ed Degree AND STET Paper I Exam Passed.

For PGT Teacher - Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 50% Marks and B.Ed Degree OR Master Degree in Related Subject with Minimum 45% Marks (As per 2002 Norms) and B.Ed Degree AND STET Paper II Exam Passed.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 application link Fill out the registration form, pay the fee, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference