The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Block Horticulture Officer in Horticulture Directorate under Agriculture Department, Govt. of Bihar. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from March 1 to 21, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 318 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 37 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Horticulture Science (BSc Horti)/ Agriculture Science (BSc Agri) from any recognised University/ Institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates is Rs 200, whereas Rs 750 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 application link Fill out the registration form, pay the fee, and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference