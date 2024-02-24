Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Director, Specialist Grade III and other posts under Advt No 01/ 2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsconline.nic.in till March 14, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 76 vacancies.

Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Apply for the post, fill in the details, and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference