UP Police answer key 2024 released for Asst Operator, and other posts; submit suggestions here
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at uppbpb.gov.in till March 1, 2024.
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the provisional answer key for the Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, Assistant Operator and Workshop Staff exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppbpb.gov.in. Applicants can send suggestions, if any, by March 1.
The exam was conducted from January 29 to February 8, 2024.
Steps to download UP Police answer key 2024
Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in
Click on the Asst Operator, Head Operator and other posts’ answer key link
Login and check the answer key
Download and take a printout for future reference
Send suggestions, if any
