The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the provisional answer key and OMR response sheets for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam ( AISSEE ) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their answer key and raise objections on the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The pen-paper (OMR sheet-based) exam was conducted on January 28 in 186 cities across India. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form. The charges for raising objections is Rs 200 per question challenged. The last date to raise objections of any kind is tomorrow, February 27 (upto 5.30 PM).

“OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates who appeared in the exam are hosted on https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/ and will be available upto 27.02.2024 (upto0 5:30pm). Candidates can access the same by logging into the above-mentioned website using their application number and date of birth and download/view their respective OMR answer sheets and the recorded responses thereof, free of cost,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NTA AISSEE answer key 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the AISSEE 2023 Answer key Challenge link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key and response sheets Take a printout for future reference Raise objections (if any)

Direct link to download the answer key.