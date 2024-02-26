The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank ( MSC Bank ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Specialist Officers in Treasury, International Banking and IT Divisions. Eligible candidates can apply to the posts on the official website mscbank.com till March 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 posts of Specialist Officers in various divisions. There are 15 vacancies in the Information Technology Division, 6 vacancies in the Treasury Division and 4 vacancies in the International Banking division.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The upper age limit for the posts range from 28 years to 35 years based on the choice of post as on cut-off date. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have at least completed Graduate/Post Graduate Degree (in relevant discipline) from any University/Institution/Board recognised by Government of India. More details in the information bulletin.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1770 (inclusive of GST) to apply for the posts.

Steps to apply for MSC Bank recruitment 2024

Visit the official website mscbank.com Go to Careers > Link to apply for SO posts in various divisions Register on ibps portal and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.