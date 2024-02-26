NIACL Assistant admit card 2024 released; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in.
The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in.
The Tier I online examination (Preliminary Exam) is scheduled to be conducted on March 2, 2024. The exam will be held for the duration of 60 minutes. There will be a deduction of 1/4th of the marks for each wrong answer.
Here’s the examination notification.
The Tier II online examination (Main Exam) will be held on April 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.
Steps to download Assistant admit card
Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in
On the homepage, click on Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023
Click on the admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Assistant admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.