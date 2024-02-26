The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card for the post of Assistant. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website newindia.co.in.

The Tier I online examination (Preliminary Exam) is scheduled to be conducted on March 2, 2024. The exam will be held for the duration of 60 minutes. There will be a deduction of 1/4th of the marks for each wrong answer.

Here’s the examination notification.

The Tier II online examination (Main Exam) will be held on April 13, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies.

Steps to download Assistant admit card

Visit the official website www.newindia.co.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment—Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2023 Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Assistant admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.