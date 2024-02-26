TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer final answer key released at tspsc.gov.in
Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the final answer key for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics in Technical Education Service. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website tspsc.gov.in.
The Polytechnic Lecturer exam was conducted from September 4 to 8, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 Lecturer vacancies for various subjects.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download Polytechnic Lecturer final answer key
Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Polytechnic Lecturer final answer key link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Polytechnic Lecturer final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.