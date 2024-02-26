The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Plant Managerand its equivalent Postviz. Chilling Plant Supervisor/ MilkTester/ Asstt. Rural Dairy Extension Office(ARDEO)/ Asstt. Distribution Officer (ADO) under Dairy Development Department, Assam. (Class-1, Class-B Junior Grade). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from March 6 to April 4, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 16 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: A Candidate must have at least a Degree in Dairy Technology from a recognized University/ Institution.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee inclusive of all charges to be paid by General category candidates is Rs 297.20; for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates is Rs 197.20. However, BPL and PwBD candidates will only be charged a processing fee of Rs 47.20.