Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the admit card for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) of Forest Guard exam 2022 . Eligible candidates can download the admit cards from the official website psc.uk.gov.in .

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 894 vacancies for Forest Guards at the Uttarakhand Forest Department. The pay scale is Rs 21,700-69,100 (level-3). The selection process will consist of a written exam, PET/PST physical tests and document verification.

The UKPSC Forest Guard PET/PST is scheduled to be conducted on March 10 and 11, 2024.

Steps to download PET/PST admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for Forest Guard exam PET test Click on the link to login using email id and password Key in your login credentials UKPSC Forest Guard exam PET test admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout

