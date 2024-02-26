The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the final answer key for the Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) Exam 2023-24 under the aegis of Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). Candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website exams.nta.ac.in .

The Computer Based Test (CBT) was held on January 14, 2024 in 90 cities across the country for 28,220 candidates.

Steps to download SSC MNS Final Answer Key

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the MNS final answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selection on the basis of their performance in the CBT exam and the physical interview.