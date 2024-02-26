EPFO Steno final answer key 2024 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.
The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the final answer key for the post of Stenographer (Group C) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the final answer key from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
The exam was conducted on August 1, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 185 vacancies for the post of Stenographer (Group C).
Steps to download EPFO Steno final answer key 2023
Visit the official website nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the EPFO Steno final answer key 2023 link
The final answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the final answer key
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to the EPFO Steno final answer key 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.