The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the Veterinary Officer, Class-I (Gazetted) (on a contract basis) in the Department of Animal Husbandry, Government of Himachal Pradesh. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Applicants can send suggestions, if any, from February 27 to March 2, 2024. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

“The candidate filing objection shall have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹100/- (Rupees One hundred only) per objected question subject to maximum of ₹500/- (Rupees Five hundred only) in online mode for which the link will appear before final submission of objection(s). No other mode of filing objections and depositing fee shall be entertained. Objection without depositing the requisite fee shall not be considered / entertained,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 56 Veterinary Officer posts.

Steps to download VO answer key 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the VO provisional answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to VO answer key 2024.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening/ Preliminary Exam and Personality Test.