Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the admit card for the Computor and Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 3, 2024. The tests for the posts of Computor and CHO will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 583 Computor vacancies and 3531 CHO vacancies.

Steps to download Computor, CHO admit card

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the Admit Card tab Click on the Computor, CHO admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.