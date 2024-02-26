The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has published the provisional answer keys of the Statistical Officer Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The applicants can submit suggestions, if any, from February 28 to March 1, 2024. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable per suggestion. The exam was conducted on February 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 72 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SO answer key 2023

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SO 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to SO answer key 2023.

Direct link to SO question paper 2023.