The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the notification for the Stenographer/ Personal Asst. Gr-II Joint Direct Recruitment Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from February 29 to March 29, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 474 vacancies, of which 194 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer and 280 for Personal Assistant Gr-II posts.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/ EWS/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates.