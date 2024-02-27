Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) will today, February 27, conclude the online application process for the Child Development Project Officer posts. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website jpsc.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 vacancies.

The applicants can the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category, EWS, EBC, OBC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to reserved category candidates. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for JPSC CDPO posts

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on the CDPO posts’ application link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CDPO posts.