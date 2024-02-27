The State Bank of India ( SBI ) has released the final selection link for the Apprentices recruitment 2023 under Advertisement No: CRPD/APPR/2023-24/17. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website sbi.co.in .

The SBI Apprentice exam was conducted on December 7 at various exam centres. The exam will consist of 100 marks. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6160 Apprentice posts.

Steps to download SBI Apprentice result 2023

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers Click on ‘ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961’ Now click on the Apprentice Final result link The SBI Apprenticeship final selection list will appear on screen Check and download a copy of your result Take a printout for the future

Direct link to download Apprentice result 2023.