The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has released the exam schedule for the posts of Group-I Services in the State of Telangana. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2024. Candidates can download the schedule from the official website www.tspsc.gov.in.

The admit card will be released 7 days prior to the examination. The Main examination (Conventional Type) will be held in September/ October 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

Meanwhile, the registrations for Group 1 posts are underway on Commission’s website. Candidates interested to apply can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the Group I official notification.

Fee

Candidates will have to pay the application processing fee of Rs 200 and the examination fee of Rs 120. Unemployed candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee. More details in the official notification.

Steps to apply for Group 1 posts 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Go to ‘New Registration OTR’ and complete candidate registration Once registered, login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.