The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission ( JSSC ) has opened the application correction window for the Jharkhand Constable Competitive Examination-2023 or JCCE-2023 . Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website jssc.nic.in till February 28, 2024. The registration window closed on February 21, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4929 Constable vacancies in various departments of the State.

Steps to make changes to JCCE form 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Application Forms (Apply) — Online Application for JCCE-2023 Now click on the application correction link Login and make the necessary changes Submit and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the Constable edit window.