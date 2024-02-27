The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development ( NABARD ) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Specialist Officers at the Bank. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website nabard.org till March 17, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 Specialist Officer posts on contract basis.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Maximum age is 62 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: B.E. / B. Tech/ M.Sc./ M. Tech degree in Computer Science / Information Technology/Electronics and Communication from an accredited and reputed institution OR Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in computer science/ Information Systems/ Engineering/Management degree (with hands on experience of Coding, etc.) based on choice of post. More details in the notification.

Candidates are advised to check the post-wise eligibility, recruitment details, pay scale, contract tenure, reservations/relaxations and more information in the official notification below:

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwBD categories will have to pay an application fee or Rs 50 while all other categories will have to pay Rs 800.

Steps to apply for NABARD SO posts

Visit the official website nabard.org On the homepage, click on ‘Career Notices’ and proceed Click on the apply link under ‘Engagement Of Specialists On Contract 2023-24 Register on the ibps portal and proceed with the application Upload documents, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NABARD SO posts 2024.