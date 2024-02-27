The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2024 (MHT CET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT-CET 2024 will be conducted online/offline mode in the State of Maharashtra. The exam will be held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25.

MHT CET 2024 Exam Schedule CET Name Mode of CET Date of CET in 2024 MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET Online March 2 MAH-M.Ed CET Online March 2 MAH-M.P.Ed. CET Online March 3



Field Test: March 10 and March 11 MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET Online March 15



Field Test: March 16 to 18 MAH-MCA CET Online March 30 MAH-M.ARCH CET Online April 7 MAH-M.HMCT CET Online April 7

Steps to download MAH CET admit card 2024

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the MAH CET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

