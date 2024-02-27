MAH CET admit card 2024 released for MCA, BEd, MArch and other exams; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit cards for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2024 (MHT CET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MHT-CET 2024 will be conducted online/offline mode in the State of Maharashtra. The exam will be held for admission to Professional Courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25.
MHT CET 2024 Exam Schedule
|CET Name
|Mode of CET
|Date of CET in 2024
|MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET
|Online
|March 2
|MAH-M.Ed CET
|Online
|March 2
|MAH-M.P.Ed. CET
|Online
| March 3
Field Test: March 10 and March 11
|MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET
|Online
| March 15
Field Test: March 16 to 18
|MAH-MCA CET
|Online
|March 30
|MAH-M.ARCH CET
|Online
|April 7
|MAH-M.HMCT CET
|Online
|April 7
Steps to download MAH CET admit card 2024
Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org
Click on the MAH CET admit card 2024 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download MAH CET admit card 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.