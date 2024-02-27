The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has announced the Combined Secondary Level Examination (CSLE) 2023 marksheet and answer keys. Eligible candidates can download their marksheet and answer key from the official website apssb.nic.in .

“Candidates can check the answer keys and individual marksheet and OMR sheet by logging in to website apssb.nic.in using their respective login credentials from February 27 to March 12,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The exam was conducted on November 26, 2023.

Steps to download CSLE marksheet 2023

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Candidates Corner — View Marksheet and OMR Click on the result link Login and download the marksheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CSLE marksheet 2023.

Direct link to CSLE answer key 2023.