The Haryana Public Service Commission ( HPSC ) has announced the results of the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services - 2023 under Advt No. 58 of 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hpsc.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Main examination. The preliminary exam was conducted on February 11, 2024. The main written exam is likely to be conducted on March 30 and 31, 2024. The Personality Test/ Viva- voce to be announced later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 121 vacancies.

Steps to download HCS result, final answer key 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Preliminary Exam 2023 result and final answer key link The result and final answer keys will appear on the screen Check and download the result and final answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HCS results 2023.

Direct link to download HCS final answer key 2023.