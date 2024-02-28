The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam schedule for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admissions ( CUET-PG ) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the exam schedule from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in .

According to the notification, the computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted from March 11 to 28, 2024. The exam city slips are tentatively scheduled to be released on March 4 and the admit cards on March 7.

Here’s the CUET PG 2024 Information bulletin.

The CUET PG exam is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. The registration for the CUET PG 2024 exam was conducted from December 26 to January 24.

“The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers / subjects. The aforesaid examination is proposed to be held in 44 shifts in total. Each shift will be for 105 minutes duration,” reads the official notification.

Direct link to download CUET PG datesheet.