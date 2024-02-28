Rajasthan Staff Selection Board ( RSMSSB ) has released the provisional answer key of the Contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) and contractual Nurse (GNM) recruitment exam. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in .

Applicants can raise objections, if any, from February 29 to March 2, 2024. The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per suggestion. The exams were conducted on February 3, 2024.

Here’s the ANM answer key notification.

Here’s the GNM answer key notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3646 posts, of which 2058 vacancies are for the post of ANM and 1588 vacancies are for the post of GNM.

Steps to download ANM, GNM answer keys

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the News & Notifications tab Click on ANM, GNM answer key links The answer keys will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any (when live)

Direct link to ANM answer key 2024.

Direct link to GNM answer key 2024.