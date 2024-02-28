The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) has released the marksheet for the Amin Main Written exam 2022 (under H&UD Department) today, February 28. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.ossc.gov.in .

The OSSC Amin - 2022 Main exam was conducted on December 3, 2023. The Preliminary exam was held on August 20, 2023. The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts . A total of 626 candidates had been declared qualified for the Main written examination and computer skill test. The OSSC Amin Skill Test 2022 was conducted on December 2 from 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM. The provisional answer key was released on December 7 and objections were invited till December 10. The final answer key was released on January 1, 2024.

Steps to download Amin marksheet 2022

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link to View Amin Marks Key in your credentials and login The Amin 2022 exam marksheet will appear on screen Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Amin marksheet 2022.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.