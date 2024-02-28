Osmania University, Hyderabad has released the official notification for the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2024) for admission into 3 / 5 year law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2024) for admission into LL.M courses. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in from March 1 to April 15, 2024.

The last date to register and submit the online application form with the late fee of Rs 4000 is May 25, 2024. The correction window will open from May 20 to 25. The exam will be held on June 3 — TS LAWCET 3 YDC ( from 10.30 AM to 12.00 noon), and TS LAWCET 5 YDC and TS PGLCET (from 02.30 PM to 04.00 PM). Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from May 30, 2024.

The preliminary exam will be released on June 6.

Direct link to TS LAWCET 2024 schedule.

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, age limit, exam schedule, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The application fee for TS LAWCET 2024 is Rs 900 for unreserved candidates, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to SC/ST & PH category candidates. The for TS PGLCET 2024 is Rs 1100, whereas Rs 900 is for SC/ST & PH category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.