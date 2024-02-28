Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the results of the Combined State (Civil) Upper Subordinate Service Main Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the interview round scheduled to commence from March 18, 2024. The Main exam was conducted from February 23 to 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 318 vacancies to various posts including — Police Sub-Inspector, Finance Officer, Assistant Registrar, Deputy Education Officer, Assistant Director Statistics, and others.

Steps to download Upper PCS Mains result

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Uttarakhand Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2021 Mains result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UKPSC Upper PCS Mains 2021 result.