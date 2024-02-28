The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the admit cards for the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 in two shifts — from 10.00 to 12.00 PM (General Studies-I) and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (General Studies-II). The exam will be held at 32 district headquarters.

A total of 67251 candidates have registered to appear for the examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services and other departments of the APSC. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June/July 2024.

Steps to download CCE Prelims admit card

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Call Letters/Admit Cards link Click on “Download Admit Card for Combined Competitive (Prel) Examination-2023” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

