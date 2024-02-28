APSC CCE Prelims admit card 2023 out; here’s how to download
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) Prelims 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 in two shifts — from 10.00 to 12.00 PM (General Studies-I) and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM (General Studies-II). The exam will be held at 32 district headquarters.
A total of 67251 candidates have registered to appear for the examination.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 235 vacancies in Assam Civil Services, Assam Police Services and other departments of the APSC. The Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June/July 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download CCE Prelims admit card
- Visit the official website apsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the Call Letters/Admit Cards link
- Click on “Download Admit Card for Combined Competitive (Prel) Examination-2023”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CCE Prelims admit card 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.