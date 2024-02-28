The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations ( CEE ) Kerala has released the admit card for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test (K-MAT 2024) Session 1. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 3, 2024.

“Candidates submitted online application to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for Kerala Management Aptitude Test K MAT 2024 (First Session) to be held on 3 rd March 2024 at various centers in Kerala can download their Admit Cards from the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Admit Cards may be downloaded from the K-MAT 2024- Candidate Portal, by giving the Application Number and Password on their profile page and by clicking the menu item ‘Admit Card’,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download KMAT Session 1 admit card

Visit the official website cee.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the KMAT 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout future reference

Direct link to download KMAT 2024 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.