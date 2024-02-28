The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the provisional answer key for the General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) recruitment exam 2023 in West Bengal. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

Applicants can raise objections, if any, from March 4 to 10, 2024. The exam was conducted on February 25, 2024.

“Answer keys to the MCQ Paper of the Examination details of which are provided in the following Table is hereby published for information and guidance of candidates. They are advised to compare the answer keys with the question papers very carefully, and indicate the Test Booklet Series and the Serial Number(s) of Question(s), regarding which they had any doubt, if any, to the notice of the Commission, by accessing the link at https://psc.wb..gov.in and populating the relevant details between, 04.3.2024 and 10.3.2024. Any incongruity reported after the aforesaid date would not be considered,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in the West Bengal ESI Medical Service in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,44,300.

Steps to download GDMO answer key 2023

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on GDMO 2023 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GDMO answer key 2023.