The Jharkhand Public Service Commission ( JPSC ) will today, February 29, conclude the online registration process for the Combined Civil Services Examination-2023 under Advt.No.01/2024. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms on the official website jpsc.gov.in. The last date for payment of fees is tomorrow, March 1.

The JPSC Civil Services Preliminary exam is scheduled to commence on March 17, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 342 vacancies.

The applicants can the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category, EWS, EBC, OBC category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to reserved category candidates. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the JPSC Civil Services Exam 2024

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab Click on the Civil Services Exam 2024 application link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Civil Services Exam 2024.