Pareekshabhavan, Kerala has published the results of the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test ( KTET 2023 ). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in .

The KTET 2023 exam was conducted on December 29 and 30, 2023. The KTET Provisional answer key was released on January 5 and objections were invited till January 12, 2024. The final answer key has been prepared taking valid objections into consideration. The results are based on the final answer key.

Steps to download KTET Oct results 2023

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link KTET OCTOBER 2023 RESULT PUBLISHED Key in your registration details and submit The KTET October 2023 results will appear on screen Check and download a copy of the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KTET Oct results 2023.

The KTET October Exam was conducted for the posts of Category I (Lower Primary Teachers), Category II (Upper Primary Teachers), Category III (High School Teachers) and Category IV [for Language Teachers - Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to Upper Primary classes), Specialist Teachers (Arts & Crafts) and Physical Education Teachers.

Here’s KTET Category I final answer key.

Here’s KTET Category II final answer key.

Here’s KTET Category III final answer key.

Here’s KTET Category IV final answer key.