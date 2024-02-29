The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has notified of vacancies to the post of Agriculture Officer to be filled by the Agriculture Officer exam 2024 under Advt. No.17/2023-24. Eligible candidates will be able to register for the exam on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from March 7 to April 5, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 Agriculture Officer posts in the State through a 150 mark recruitment exam in pen and paper mode.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 20 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable as per state government rules.

Educational qualification: Candidates must possess (i) A degree of M.Sc. Agriculture or M.Sc. Horticulture from a University established by Law in India AND (ii) Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s the AO recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.