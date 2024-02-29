Today, February 29, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Director, Scientist-B, Specialist Grade III and other posts at the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website upsconline.nic.in by today.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 vacancies.


Candidates can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2024

  1. Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

  2. Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

  3. Apply for the post, fill in the details, and upload the required documents

  4. Pay the fee and submit the form

  5. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.