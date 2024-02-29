The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of School Lecturer under Advt. No. 12/2023-24 today, February 29. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on July 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Second class post-graduate degree in the concerned subject having minimum 48% marks with ShikshaShastri/ B.Ed degree. More details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for School Lecturer posts 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” tab Register and proceed with the application process for School Lecturer posts Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference