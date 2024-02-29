UKPSC VO answer key 2024 released; submit suggestions by March 6
Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, at psc.uk.gov.in by March 6, 2024.
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Veterinary Officer (Grade-2) 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at psc.uk.gov.in by March 6, 2024. A fee of Rs 50 is applicable per suggestion. The exam was conducted on February 21 and 22, 2024.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 VO posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download UKPSC VO answer key 2023
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Answer Keys tab
Click on Veterinary Officers (Grade-2) Exam-2023 answer key link
The answer keys will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer keys
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to VO answer key Paper I
Direct link to VO answer key Paper II
Direct link to VO answer key Paper III
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.