The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released the provisional answer key of the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test 2023 or OSSTET 2023. Candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website bseodisha.ac.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, on the official website bseodisha.ac.in by March 6, 2024. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 per suggestion.

OSSTET 2023 was conducted on January 19, 2024.

