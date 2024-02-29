Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has announced the results for the post of Junior Manager (Electrical) in Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) under Advt. No. 14/2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website apsc.nic.in .

A total of 233 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the interview round. The exam was conducted on November 26, 2023. The Commission will conduct the interviews on March 6, 7, and 9 at its office at Jawalrarnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-22. The intimation letters shall be uploaded on March 4, 2024.

Here’s the interview schedule.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 77 Junior Manager (Electrical) posts.

Steps to download Junior Manager result

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Junior Manager (Electrical) result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Junior Manager (Electrical) result.