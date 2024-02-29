JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration deadline soon; apply now at jeemain.nta.ac.in
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in till March 2.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon close the online application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 or JEE Main 2024 Session 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in till March 2, 2024.
The exams are scheduled to be held between April 1 to 15, 2024. The admit cards will be made available to download 3 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The exam city slip will be released by the third week of March 2024.
The result is likely to be out on April 25, 2024.
Direct link to the Information Bulletin.
Application Fee
|Subjects
|Category
|Fee for Centres in India
|Fee for Centres Outside India
|Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning
|General
| Male: Rs 1000
Female: Rs 800
| Male: Rs 5000
Female: Rs 4000
|Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning
|Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL)
| Male: Rs 900
Female: Rs 800
| Male: Rs 4500
Female: Rs 4000
|Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning
|SC/ST/PwD
| Male: Rs 500
Female: Rs 500
| Male: Rs 2500
Female: Rs 2500
|Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning
|Third Gender
|Rs 500
|Rs 3000
|Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning
|General/GenEWS/OBC (NCL)
| Male: Rs 2000
Female: Rs 1600
| Male: Rs 10000
Female: Rs 8000
|Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning
|SC/ST/PwD
| Male: Rs 1000
Female: Rs 1000
| Male: Rs 5000
Female: Rs 5000
|Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning
|Third Gender
|Rs 1000
|Rs 5000
Steps to apply for JEE Main 2024 Session 2
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link for JEE Main 2024 Session 2
Once registered, proceed with the application process
Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.