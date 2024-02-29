The LBS Centre, Kerala has announced the results of the State Eligibility Test ( Kerala SET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in .

The exam was conducted on January 21, 2024.

Steps to download Kerala SET Jan result 2024

Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Kerala SET January 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Kerala SET Jan 2024 result.