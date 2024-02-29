Kerala SET January 2024 result declared; here’s downlaod link
The LBS Centre, Kerala has announced the results of the State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on January 21, 2024.
Steps to download Kerala SET Jan result 2024
Visit the official website lbscentre.kerala.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Kerala SET January 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Kerala SET Jan 2024 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.