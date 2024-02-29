The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the TRE 3.0 – School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15th — 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, and March 16th — 12.00 PM to 2.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.

Steps to download TRE 3.0 exam schedule

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 exam schedule link The exam schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to TRE 3.0 exam schedule.