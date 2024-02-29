BPSC TRE 3.0 exam date 2024 released; check details here
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15 and 16, 2024.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam schedule of the TRE 3.0 – School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 15th — 9.30 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM, and March 16th — 12.00 PM to 2.30 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 87,774 vacancies.
Steps to download TRE 3.0 exam schedule
Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the TRE 3.0 exam schedule link
The exam schedule will appear on the screen
Check and download the schedule
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to TRE 3.0 exam schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.