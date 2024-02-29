The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) will soon close the online registration window for the Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 3, 2024. The last date to make changes to the form is March 11, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1002 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application.

Steps to apply for Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Posts 2024

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the post of Pharmaceutical Ayurvedic Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPSSSC recruitment 2024.