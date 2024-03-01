WB SET result 2024 declared at wbcsc.org.in; here’s download link
Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites wbcsc.org.in or wbcsconline.in.
The West Bengal College Service Commission has declared the result of the West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2024 (WB SET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites wbcsc.org.in or wbcsconline.in.
“Candidates of 25th SET are requested to visit the website www.wbcsconline.in and www.wbcsc.org.in for Final Answer Keys and Cut-off percentage of different Subjects,” reads the notification.
The exam was conducted on December 17, 2024.
Steps to download WB SET 2024 result
Visit the official website wbcsc.org.in
On the homepage, click on WB SET 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to WB SET 2024 result.
Subject-wise cum category-wise cut-off percentage.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.