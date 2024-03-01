The West Bengal College Service Commission has declared the result of the West Bengal State Eligibility Test 2024 (WB SET 2024). Eligible candidates can download their results from the official websites wbcsc.org.in or wbcsconline.in.

“Candidates of 25th SET are requested to visit the website www.wbcsconline.in and www.wbcsc.org.in for Final Answer Keys and Cut-off percentage of different Subjects,” reads the notification.

The exam was conducted on December 17, 2024.

Steps to download WB SET 2024 result

Visit the official website wbcsc.org.in On the homepage, click on WB SET 2024 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Subject-wise cum category-wise cut-off percentage.