UKPSC RO/ARO result 2023 declared; download link here
Candidates can download their results, final answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has declared the results of the Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) posts. Eligible candidates can download their results and final answer key from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on December 17, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 posts.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download RO/ ARO result 2023
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RO/ ARO result, final answer key 2023 link
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download RO/ ARO result 2023.
Direct link to download RO/ ARO final answer key 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.