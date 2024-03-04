The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the Joint Entrance Examination Main 2024 or JEE Main 2024 today, March 4. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in . The correction window will open on March 6 and close on March 7.

Earlier, the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 registration deadline was March 2.

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who applied for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 but could not register for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2 earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as a fresh candidate for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2. Candidates may note that this is a one-time opportunity, so they are advised to use this opportunity very carefully as no further chance will be given to any candidate for applying/correction for JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 2,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The exams are scheduled to be held between April 1 to 15, 2024. The admit cards will be made available to download 3 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The exam city slip will be released by the third week of March 2024.

The result is likely to be out on April 25, 2024.

Application Fee Subjects Category Fee for Centres in India Fee for Centres Outside India Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning General Male: Rs 1000Female: Rs 800 Male: Rs 5000Female: Rs 4000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 900Female: Rs 800 Male: Rs 4500Female: Rs 4000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD Male: Rs 500Female: Rs 500 Male: Rs 2500Female: Rs 2500 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech OR Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 2B: B.Planning Third Gender Rs 500 Rs 3000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning General/GenEWS/OBC (NCL) Male: Rs 2000Female: Rs 1600 Male: Rs 10000Female: Rs 8000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD Male: Rs 1000Female: Rs 1000 Male: Rs 5000Female: Rs 5000 Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch OR Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning OR Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning OR Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B.Planning Third Gender Rs 1000 Rs 5000

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2024 Session 2

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the registration link for JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Once registered, proceed with the application process Fill up the required details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference